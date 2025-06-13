Ahmedabad plane crash: DGCA orders enhanced safety inspection of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation directed Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on Boeing aircraft in the aftermath of the tragic AI flight 717 crash, which killed 241 of the 242 onboard on Thursday.

In a letter to Air India, the DGCA on Friday listed out the checks the airliner will have to carry out on all of its Boeing 787-8/9 fleet, starting June 15, 2025.

The one time checks before departure of flights from India include inspection of fuel parametre monitoring and associated system checks, inspection of cabin air compressor and associated systems, electronic engine control-system test, engine fuel driven actuator-operational test and oil system check, serviceability check of the hydraulic system, and review of the take-off parametres, the aviation watchdog's letter said.

There are 26 Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s in the fleet of Air India owned by Tata Group, as reported by PTI. These actions will be carried out in coordination with the DGCA regional offices concerned, and on planes that are equipped with Genx engines.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after take-off on Thursday afternoon. Out of the 242 people, who were on board the plane, only one person survived.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and obtained detailed information regarding the entire incident.

In this meeting, the Union Home Minister reviewed the rescue and relief operations and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials. Union Minister CR Patil, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and Union Minister of State (MoS) Muralidhar Mohol also joined the meeting, an ANI report said.

During this meeting, the Civil Aviation Department, DGCA, Health Department, Police Administration, and the Relief Commissioner provided the Union Home Minister with complete information regarding the entire sequence of events of the flight accident, rescue and relief operations, and health-related services.

Calling the incident unfortunate and deeply saddening, Shah directed that the government provide all necessary assistance to the affected families. He stated that the injured should receive immediate medical attention and assured that every stage – from DNA sample collection for the deceased and their families, to identification, and the safe return of mortal remains to their respective homes – would be fully supported by the government.

EAM Jaishankar in touch with UK, Portugal, Canada foreign ministers External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he is in touch with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand regarding the Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Further, Jaishankar offered profound condolences to the families and offered full support in this hour of grief.

As per Air India, the passengers comprised 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals.

World leaders also poured their condolences over the incident, including UK PM Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump, Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, Portuguese PM Luis Montenegro and the Canadian PM Mark Carney.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with the officials at the airport in Ahmedabad. He also visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and reviewed the ground situation.

After the incident, PM Modi also spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah and took stock of the crash incident.