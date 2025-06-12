Ahmedabad plane crash today: PM Modi speaks with civil aviation minister Naidu, takes stock of accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on 12 June.

An Air India Boeing 787 aircraft carrying 242 passengers crashed near Meghani Nagar, close to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 12 June. The flight was scheduled from Ahmedabad to Gatwick.

The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground, the statement from the ministry said.

“The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation,” it said.

All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway, the ministry said.

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest,” Air India said in its first comments on the crash.

