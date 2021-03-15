Amid Covid-19 surge in several parts of the state, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday ordered the closure of shops after 10 pm in eight wards of the city.

These wards are Jodhpur, Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Paldi, Ghatlodia and Maninagar.

In the order, it stated that restaurants, malls, showrooms, pan shops, clubs, tea stalls, hair salons will be closed after 10 pm in these municipalities. Along with that, the Manekchowk Food and Beverage Market and Raipur Food and Beverage Market will also be closed, it said.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat rose to 2,79,097 with 890 people being detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 594 people recovering and one Surat resident dying, an official said.

The recovery count in the state is 2,69,955, which is 96.72 per cent of the caseload, and the toll stands at 4,425, leaving it with 4,717 active cases, including 56 critical ones, he added.

"Surat led with 262 new cases, followed by 209 in Ahmedabad, 97 in Vadodara and 95 in Rajkot. Other districts saw cases in the 18-30 range," the official said.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in COVID-19 daily cases, accounting for 78.41 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

A total of 26,291 new cases were registered in a day. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.

"A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana," the ministry said.





