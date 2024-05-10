Ahmedabad schools bomb hoax: Threat emails sent ahead of voting traced to Pakistan
Emails threatening blasts sent to at least 36 Ahmedabad-based schools on the eve of the May 7 voting have been traced to Pakistan, the police said on Friday, labelling them as an attempt to spread fear among the people ahead of polling
