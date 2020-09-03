Home >News >India >Ahmedabad: sero-survey suggests nearly one in four has covid antibodies
File photo: Reuters
File photo: Reuters

Ahmedabad: sero-survey suggests nearly one in four has covid antibodies

1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2020, 11:07 AM IST PTI

The latest findings indicate that the city is far from developing a herd immunity which requires 70-80% of population developing antibodies

AHMEDABAD : A new sero-survey conducted by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation showed that 23.24% of samples had antibodies against coronavirus, indicating that the city has not developed a herd immunity, an official said on Wednesday.

Another survey, conducted to find the prevalence of antibodies among those who have recovered from COVID-19, revealed that 40% of such people did not have the antibodies, he said.

Bhavin Solanki, Medical Officer, AMC, said 23.24% of 10,000 samples showed presence of antibodies, which was an increase of 5.6 percentage points over the sero-survey in July, which had found positivity of 17.68%.

A sero-survey involves testing of blood serum to check the prevalence of antibodies against infection.

The latest findings indicate that the city is far from developing a herd immunity which requires 70-80% of population developing anti-bodies, Solanki said.

"The 5.6% increase in positivity shows that multidimensional steps taken by the AMC have yielded results in controlling the spread of the virus," he said.

"23.24% positivity shows that we are far from developing any herd immunity, for which the positivity should be 70-80%," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout