AHMEDABAD : Municipal Corporation Ahmedabad and Neuberg Supratech Laboratory have started a joint initiative of drive-through RT-PCR test at the GMDC ground in the city.

According to Director Neuberg Supratech Laboratory, Dr. Sandip Shah, the collection centre is being set up to reduce the number of people queuing at private laboratories for tests, and those who are getting tested have to register via QR code after which the report will be sent in 24 hours.

"Those who came for the test first scanned the QR code in the mobile provided by the lab. After scanning the mobile and registering with all their information, the car came to the collection center inside. The suspect's sample was taken by a person wearing a PPE kit without getting out of the car. People arrived in about 50 vehicles from 8 am to test," said Shah to news agency ANI.

"People returned after giving samples in just 5 minutes. About 10 collection centres have been set up by Newberg Supratech Laboratory. In addition, walking test centres have also been set up where people were standing in line to get tested," he added.

Ahmedabad city registered 2,251 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the highest in the state.

Nearly 60 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in Gujarat were reported from eight major cities, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday and called for better coordination between officials and office-bearers of civic bodies.

The CM held a virtual review meeting with senior officials, mayors and other office-bearers of municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

"A total of 60 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in Gujarat are reported from the eight major cities. I am confident that we could stem the spread of the virus if office-bearers (elected wing) of municipal corporations play a key role in that exercise," Rupani is quoted as saying in an official release.

With inputs from agencies

