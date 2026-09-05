Ahmedabad, Surat courts receive bomb threat emails; premises evacuated, searches underway

Several courts across Gujarat, including the Surat District Court and courts in Ahmedabad, received emails warning of possible bomb attacks on Saturday, triggering security checks by police and other agencies.

After the Surat District Court received a threat claiming that a bomb would be used to blow up the premises, police teams and bomb disposal personnel were immediately deployed at the court. The teams carried out detailed security checks to ascertain whether there was any actual threat.

Why are lawyers raising concerns? The lawyers' association raised concerns over what it described as repeated bomb threat emails targeting courts. It also questioned the decision not to evacuate the premises after the latest threat, saying regular court proceedings continued despite the warning.

"Even after receiving the bomb threat mail, the police have not vacated the court premises, and work is continuing. The accused are not being caught and are directly targeting the justice system," said Bhavesh Rabari, Member, Bar Council of Gujarat.

What action has been taken? Following the threatening email, security personnel inspected the Surat court complex as a precautionary measure. Police and security agencies are also assessing the threat emails as part of their response to the warnings received by courts in Gujarat.

Gurugram civic office received bomb threat Meanwhile, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG) office had received a bomb threat email on Thursday, September 3, following which police had evacuated the premises as a precautionary measure.

The email, received on the corporation’s official email address at around 11: 38 am, had threatened to detonate an improvised explosive device (IED) at 1.11 pm, police had said. A bomb squad and dog squad had been deployed to the site, with security teams searching every floor of the building, including offices, the parking area and other parts of the complex.

The premises had later been inspected again as a precaution. Police had said no suspicious object was found during the operation.

The threatening message had named the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a cricket stadium and several police stations in Punjab as targets. The sender had claimed to be linked to the Khalistani National Army and had cited revenge for farmers’ deaths and alleged police encounters in Punjab.

A fake bomb threat was also received via email at Punjab's Bathinda Court Complex and District Council on September 3. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashwant Singh, a threatening warning had been received via email.