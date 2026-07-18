Ahmedabad tragedy: 4 killed as massive fire engulfs firecracker factory

At least four people were killed and several others injured after a powerful blast triggered a massive fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad's Ramol area on Saturday (18 July), according to PTI report citing Ahmedabad police.
Police said the explosion occurred around 3.30 pm at the unit on Ramol-Gatrad Road, with the death toll feared to rise as some of the injured remain in critical condition. The victims were taken to LG Hospital, while personnel from the Rapid Action Force and Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services launched rescue operations.
Gujarata CM Bhupender Patel announced, "Rs. 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured”.
"The news of the accident that occurred in a firecracker factory in Ahmedabad is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God that the souls of the deceased who lost their lives in this tragedy find peace. I express my deepest condolences to their family members. All necessary assistance and treatment are being provided to the affected by the local administration. A prayer at the Lord's feet that the citizens injured in the accident recover swiftly." the Gujarat CM posted on X.
Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Jaipal Singh Rathore said a massive fire broke out at a firecracker manufacturing unit on Gatrad Road near Mahmudpura, under the jurisdiction of Ramol Police Station in Ahmedabad's eastern area.
He added, given the seriousness of the incident, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and other investigating agencies have also been called to the spot.
Ramol Police have begun an investigation into the incident, and further official details are awaited.
Police said the factory was operating without a valid licence after its permit had been cancelled. Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore said a case will be registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act. According to police, the factory operator has been identified as Mehul Dodiya, and investigators are examining why manufacturing allegedly continued despite the licence being revoked.
(More to come…)