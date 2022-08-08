In a first, the extraordinary contributions to social psychology and management by an Indian professor has been recognised by the Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) in the United States. Amrut Mody School of Management of Ahmedabad University professor Ramadhar Singh has reportedly been marked on the 'Heritage Wall of Fame' of the Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) in the United States, making him the only social psychologist from India to receive the honour. It is worth noting that SPSP, established in 1974, is the world's largest organisation of personality and social psychologists and the professor Singh has been a member of the Society (1990) and then fellow (1992).

