Ahmedabad University professor Ramadhar Singh becomes the first Indian social psychologist on Psychology Society's Heritage Wall of Fame in the United States
In a first, the extraordinary contributions to social psychology and management by an Indian professor has been recognised by the Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) in the United States. Amrut Mody School of Management of Ahmedabad University professor Ramadhar Singh has reportedly been marked on the 'Heritage Wall of Fame' of the Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) in the United States, making him the only social psychologist from India to receive the honour. It is worth noting that SPSP, established in 1974, is the world's largest organisation of personality and social psychologists and the professor Singh has been a member of the Society (1990) and then fellow (1992).
According to news agency PTI report, this recognition comes close on the heels of the College of Health and Human Sciences, Purdue University, conferring him with the Distinguished Alumni Award in Psychological Sciences (March 25, 2022). Duane T Wegener, distinguished professor and chair of the Department of Psychology, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, US, who had nominated Ramadhar Singh for the induction to the 'Heritage Wall of Fame', also wrote his biography for the site. The nomination was supported by nine social psychologists across China, India, Japan, Korea, India, Singapore, and the US. Professor Singh has been a breakthrough researcher in the field of psychology and management, the report said.
During the 1980s, the predominant American view was that humans were cognitive misers, that is, people resort to short-cuts in thoughts and behaviours. Through his research, however, professor Singh showed how cognitively affluent and dynamic humans were. The site states, "People go far beyond the information given to them in social judgments. They actively process multiple pieces of information and relate activated processes with each other (often serially) in producing an overt response, according to the PTI report.
Meanwhile in India, professor Singh contributed to two new institutions trying to improve the delivery of quality education across the country. He routinely mentors scholars, inspiring them to conduct high-quality research and publish it in important international journals, and nominating deserving persons for suitable appointments in Indian academia, the report added.
