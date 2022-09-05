Ahmedabad will soon have the world’s biggest sports city: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad will soon have the world’s biggest sports city: Amit Shah1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
The 36th National Games will take place across six cities of Gujarat during 29 September to 12 October.
NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Ahmedabad would soon emerge as the world’s biggest sports city in the world.
Speaking at an event for the 36th National Games at the EKA Arena, TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Shah said, “Ten years ago, when Modiji was the chief minister here, he started the Khel Mahakumbh. At that time Gujarat was nowhere in sports on the global map...Now, we have the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, and very soon we will have the world’s biggest sports city too.
Gujarat’s chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur were also present at the event.
The 36th National Games will take place across six cities of Gujarat during 29 September to 12 October.
“Once upon a time, we Gujjus were mostly seen as just businessmen. But Modiji started Khel Mahakumbh 11 years back and that event has become so big that as many as 55 lakh youngsters took part in this edition. We even offered a whopping ₹29 crore as prize money to the winners," Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said.
“We are delighted that the National Games are back after 7 years and this will one will be the biggest and grandest ever," minister Anurag Thakur said.
The mascot of the 36th National Games is Saavaj, lion in Gujarati, and the anthem of the Games, encapsulating the philosophy of Judega India, Jitega India, has been rendered by Bollywood star singer Sukhwinder Singh.
