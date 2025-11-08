Ahmedabad woman tries chilli powder trick to rob jeweller, gets 20 slaps instead - Viral video

A woman in Ahmedabad who entered a jewellery shop with the intention of committing a robbery failed in her attempt and was instead met with a flurry of slaps from the shopkeeper. The incident, which is said to have taken place on November 3 at around 12:30 pm, was caught on camera, and the 25-second clip is now circulating widely on social media.

In the now-viral video, the woman, who had covered her face with a yellow scarf, is seen seated in the shop — located in Ranip Vegetable Market - posing as a customer. Moments later, she suddenly throws chilli powder into the shopkeeper’s eyes in an attempt to steal valuable items.

However, the chilli powder appeared to have missed its mark, alerting the owner, who immediately got up and repeatedly slapped her around 20 times in 25 seconds. He then jumped onto the counter and dragged her out of the shop while continuing to slap her.

Police reacts Police said the shopkeeper has declined to file a complaint, but an investigation into the matter has been launched.

The Ahmedabad Police stated that they have initiated an investigation into the incident and confirmed that they met with the complainant twice to encourage them to file a formal report.