Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo aircraft returns to Delhi after technical glitch

Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo aircraft returns to Delhi after technical glitch

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  According to details, the flight 6E 129 landed safely at the Delhi airport at around 2.40 pm IST, adding, around 170 people onboard are safe.

IndiGo aircraft. (File)

Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo aircraft returned to the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on 27 April after it faced issues with the the landing gear, reported News agency PTI.

According to details, the flight 6E 129 landed safely at the Delhi airport at around 2.40 pm IST, adding, around 170 people onboard are safe.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

