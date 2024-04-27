Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo aircraft returns to Delhi after technical glitch

Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo aircraft returned to the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on 27 April after it faced issues with the the landing gear, reported News agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, the flight 6E 129 landed safely at the Delhi airport at around 2.40 pm IST, adding, around 170 people onboard are safe.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

