Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project completion: Govt shares status report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project: Out of the total 352 Km length of the project located in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Civil works in 352 Km length have started in different phases from December 2020 onwards
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today shared the current status of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project in the Lok Sabha.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today shared the current status of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project in the Lok Sabha.
All Statutory Clearances relating to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Forest clearance have been obtained.
Out of total land requirement of approx. 1396 ha., about 1248 ha. Land has been acquired so far.
The entire project has been divided into 27 Contract packages including Training Institute at Vadodara. At present, 13 packages have been awarded, 3 are under evaluation and Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) has been invited for 2 packages.
Out of the total 352 Km length of project located in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Civil works in 352 Km length have started in different phases from December, 2020 onwards.
On being asked by Kalyan Banerjee, whether the government is anticipating an increase in the project costs due to the continued delay of the project; and if so, the reasons therefor, Vaishnav replied "the cost of MAHSR Project is ₹1,08,000 crore as in 2015. Delay in land acquisition, especially in the State of Maharashtra and consequent delays in the finalization of contracts as well as the adverse impact of COVID-19 have delayed the execution of MAHSR Project.
All Statutory Clearances relating to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Forest clearance have been obtained.
Out of total land requirement of approx. 1396 ha., about 1248 ha. Land has been acquired so far.
The entire project has been divided into 27 Contract packages including Training Institute at Vadodara. At present, 13 packages have been awarded, 3 are under evaluation and Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) has been invited for 2 packages.
Out of the total 352 Km length of project located in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Civil works in 352 Km length have started in different phases from December, 2020 onwards.
On being asked by Kalyan Banerjee, whether the government is anticipating an increase in the project costs due to the continued delay of the project; and if so, the reasons therefor, Vaishnav replied "the cost of MAHSR Project is ₹1,08,000 crore as in 2015. Delay in land acquisition, especially in the State of Maharashtra and consequent delays in the finalization of contracts as well as the adverse impact of COVID-19 have delayed the execution of MAHSR Project.
The anticipated increase in cost and time can be fully ascertained only after completion of Land Acquisition, finalization of all contracts and associated timelines, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The anticipated increase in cost and time can be fully ascertained only after completion of Land Acquisition, finalization of all contracts and associated timelines, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 508.17-kilometre long network will pass through Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar in Maharashtra, and Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
The 508.17-kilometre long network will pass through Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar in Maharashtra, and Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
"The execution of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail (MAHSR) has been delayed especially due to delay in land acquisition in the state of Maharashtra and consequent delays in the finalisation of contracts as well as the adverse impact of COVID-19," the minister has said in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha in March.
"The execution of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail (MAHSR) has been delayed especially due to delay in land acquisition in the state of Maharashtra and consequent delays in the finalisation of contracts as well as the adverse impact of COVID-19," the minister has said in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha in March.