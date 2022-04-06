Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project completion: Govt shares status report

All Statutory Clearances relating to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Forest clearance have been obtained.

Out of total land requirement of approx. 1396 ha., about 1248 ha. Land has been acquired so far.

The entire project has been divided into 27 Contract packages including Training Institute at Vadodara. At present, 13 packages have been awarded, 3 are under evaluation and Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) has been invited for 2 packages.

Out of the total 352 Km length of project located in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Civil works in 352 Km length have started in different phases from December, 2020 onwards.

On being asked by Kalyan Banerjee, whether the government is anticipating an increase in the project costs due to the continued delay of the project; and if so, the reasons therefor, Vaishnav replied "the cost of MAHSR Project is ₹1,08,000 crore as in 2015. Delay in land acquisition, especially in the State of Maharashtra and consequent delays in the finalization of contracts as well as the adverse impact of COVID-19 have delayed the execution of MAHSR Project.