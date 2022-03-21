Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project: Gujarat govt acquired 99.3% of land in 5 districts1 min read . 09:26 PM IST
- The districts for which the Gujarat government-furnished details are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda, Anand and Navsari
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For the upcoming Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, the Gujarat government has acquired 99.3% of land in five districts the state Assembly was informed on Monday.
For the upcoming Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, the Gujarat government has acquired 99.3% of land in five districts the state Assembly was informed on Monday.
Regarding the high-speed rail corridor project, in a written reply the Gujarat government said ₹2935.85 crore has been paid as compensation in five out of eight districts from where the bullet train will pass, adding that replies were based on the status till December 31, 2021
Regarding the high-speed rail corridor project, in a written reply the Gujarat government said ₹2935.85 crore has been paid as compensation in five out of eight districts from where the bullet train will pass, adding that replies were based on the status till December 31, 2021
The districts for which the state government-furnished details are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda, Anand and Navsari, while Surat, Bharuch and Valsad are the other three districts that are part of the corridor.
The districts for which the state government-furnished details are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda, Anand and Navsari, while Surat, Bharuch and Valsad are the other three districts that are part of the corridor.
A total of 358.31 hectare land has been acquired out of 360.73 hectare required for the project in the five districts. Vadodara tops the list with 103.94 hectare land acquired, out of 105.46 hectare required for the project, while least land required is in Ahmedabad at 27.15 hectare, out of which acquisition of 26.43 hectare is complete, revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi said.
A total of 358.31 hectare land has been acquired out of 360.73 hectare required for the project in the five districts. Vadodara tops the list with 103.94 hectare land acquired, out of 105.46 hectare required for the project, while least land required is in Ahmedabad at 27.15 hectare, out of which acquisition of 26.43 hectare is complete, revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi said.
At the same time, the highest amount of ₹1,108.45 crore has been paid as compensation in Ahmedabad, and the lowest in Anand district, as per the replies. A total ₹2,935.85 crore has been paid as compensation to the project-affected people for the land acquired for them for the ambitious project, said the government minister.
At the same time, the highest amount of ₹1,108.45 crore has been paid as compensation in Ahmedabad, and the lowest in Anand district, as per the replies. A total ₹2,935.85 crore has been paid as compensation to the project-affected people for the land acquired for them for the ambitious project, said the government minister.
The 508.17-kilometre long network will pass through Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar in Maharashtra, and Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
The 508.17-kilometre long network will pass through Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar in Maharashtra, and Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!