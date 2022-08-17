Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project: Railways share progress report

Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project: Railways share progress report1 min read . 07:00 AM IST
- Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train: The train will be run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high speed rail corridor at a speed of 320 kmph
The Ministry of Railways has shared the current status of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project on its Twitter handle.
The Ministry of Railways has shared the current status of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project on its Twitter handle.
Land Acquisition Status
Land Acquisition Status
1) Gujarat: 98.8%
1) Gujarat: 98.8%
2) DNH: 100%
2) DNH: 100%
3) Maharashtra: 75.25%
3) Maharashtra: 75.25%
Progress of Works
Progress of Works
1) 162 km of Piling work completed
1) 162 km of Piling work completed
2) 79.2 km Pier work completed
2) 79.2 km Pier work completed
3) Passenger Terminal Hub at Sabarmati is nearing completion.
3) Passenger Terminal Hub at Sabarmati is nearing completion.
The 508.17-kilometre long network will pass through Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar in Maharashtra, and Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
The 508.17-kilometre long network will pass through Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar in Maharashtra, and Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
"The execution of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail (MAHSR) has been delayed especially due to delay in land acquisition in the state of Maharashtra and consequent delays in the finalisation of contracts as well as the adverse impact of COVID-19," Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha in March.
"The execution of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail (MAHSR) has been delayed especially due to delay in land acquisition in the state of Maharashtra and consequent delays in the finalisation of contracts as well as the adverse impact of COVID-19," Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha in March.
The bullet train will be run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high speed rail corridor at a speed of 320 kmph. The train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to about three hours from the current six hours.
The bullet train will be run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high speed rail corridor at a speed of 320 kmph. The train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to about three hours from the current six hours.
According to a report in PTI, the total cost of the project is ₹1.08 lakh crore and as per the shareholding pattern, the central government is to pay ₹10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved - Gujarat and Maharashtra - are to pay ₹5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.
According to a report in PTI, the total cost of the project is ₹1.08 lakh crore and as per the shareholding pattern, the central government is to pay ₹10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved - Gujarat and Maharashtra - are to pay ₹5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.