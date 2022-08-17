Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project: Railways share progress report

Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project total cost

According to a report in PTI, the total cost of the project is ₹1.08 lakh crore and as per the shareholding pattern, the central government is to pay ₹10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved - Gujarat and Maharashtra - are to pay ₹5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.