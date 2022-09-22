Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway, where Cyrus Mistry died, kills 6 people in 2 days2 min read . 08:22 AM IST
The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway is the same road where former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident earlier in September.
Six persons died in two traffic incidents on the congested Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district during the course of the previous two days, according to authorities. It is the same road where Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, was killed in a car accident earlier in September.
In the late hours of September 19, a driver of a car travelling from Mumbai to Gujarat lost control of the wheels, causing the car to crash into a tempo and strike a road divider. According to a Talasari police station officer, all three of the car's occupants as well as the tempo driver died at the scene. On September 20 afternoon, a car struck a tempo in a nearby accident that was comparable.
Also Read: ‘Some chief ministers…’ Nitin Gadkari reveals shocking details while speaking on Cyrus Mistry’s death
The Ahmedabad-Mumbai road is considered among India's worst-built and busiest routes. The Palghar part of the highway is used by many heavy trucks that transport commodities between Delhi and Mumbai, and because the truckers insist on using the right lane, cars are compelled to recklessly overtake from the left.
After the accidents, police filed a complaint on September 21 against the contractor responsible for maintaining the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The accident on September 19 apparently happened after the car hit a tempo on the highway while attempting to dodge a pothole.
The road maintenance company was neglectful in patching potholes on the road, which led to accidents that killed locals, according to police. No one has been detained in connection with this, according to Sachin Navadkar, spokesman for the Palghar police. The police have filed cases in connection with the two instances under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.
It is the same highway where Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, was killed in a car accident earlier this month. After Mistry's death, the government wants to make rear seat belt use mandatory. Police reported that he was not wearing a seatbelt and was seated in the back seat.
(With agency inputs)
