Home / News / India /  Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express' frequency cut down due to covid surge
In wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has cut down the frequency of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express' to three days a week from the present five days a week. 

In a statement to indices, IRCTC added the order will come into effect from 12th January, Wednesday. IRCTC further informed that the train will resume five days a week operations from 12th February.

More details awaited

