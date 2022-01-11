Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express' frequency cut down due to covid surge1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2022, 11:51 AM IST
IRCTC's order will come into effect from tomorrow
In wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has cut down the frequency of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express' to three days a week from the present five days a week.
In a statement to indices, IRCTC added the order will come into effect from 12th January, Wednesday. IRCTC further informed that the train will resume five days a week operations from 12th February.
More details awaited
