Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express' frequency cut down due to covid surge

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express' frequency cut down due to covid surge

IRCTC will follow dynamic fare scheme for Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express
1 min read . 11:51 AM IST Livemint

IRCTC's order will come into effect from tomorrow 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has cut down the frequency of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express' to three days a week from the present five days a week. 

In a statement to indices, IRCTC added the order will come into effect from 12th January, Wednesday. IRCTC further informed that the train will resume five days a week operations from 12th February.

More details awaited

