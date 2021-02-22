Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt, Western Railway orders probe

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt, Western Railway orders probe1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 06:13 AM IST
An unscheduled halt was promptly arranged at Dadar where approximately 42 passengers deboarded
Mumbai: An inquiry was ordered by the Western Railway after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri on Sunday without halting at the scheduled halt.
However, an unscheduled halt was promptly arranged at Dadar where approximately 42 passengers deboarded.
It's possible Americans will still need masks in 2022, says Dr Fauci1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Australia won't change planned content laws despite Facebook block1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
India sends 13 boxes of Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia1 min read . 07:29 AM IST
Pune Covid-19 update: Over 1,100 new cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours1 min read . 07:26 AM IST
"Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri today without halting as scheduled halt. The matter was brought to the notice of officials immediately and an unscheduled halt was promptly arranged at Dadar where approximately 42 passengers deboarded. The matter is being inquired," read a statement by the Western Railway.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.