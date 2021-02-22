Subscribe
Home >News >India >Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt, Western Railway orders probe
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt, Western Railway orders probe

1 min read . 06:13 AM IST ANI

An unscheduled halt was promptly arranged at Dadar where approximately 42 passengers deboarded

Mumbai: An inquiry was ordered by the Western Railway after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri on Sunday without halting at the scheduled halt.

However, an unscheduled halt was promptly arranged at Dadar where approximately 42 passengers deboarded.

"Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri today without halting as scheduled halt. The matter was brought to the notice of officials immediately and an unscheduled halt was promptly arranged at Dadar where approximately 42 passengers deboarded. The matter is being inquired," read a statement by the Western Railway.

