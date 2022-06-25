AHSEC Assam HS Class 12 Result 2022: Check here for date, time, other details

AHSEC Assam Board Class 12 Result 2022: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the result of the Class 12 examinations on June 27
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the HS or class 12 board exam results date and time. The result will be declared on June 27 at 9 am. The interested students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa took to Twitter to share that the examination result will be declared at 9 am. "Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results," Sarma said in a tweet.
Important detailsforAHSEC Assam Board Class 12 Result 2022
Students can check their results online using their roll numbers. Students can check their Higher Secondary Science, Commerce and Arts results on ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in. This year HS examinations were held from March 15 to April 12.
Around 2.15 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2022 at 796 examination centres across the state in Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 per cent, in Arts it was 98.93 per cent and in Commerce, it was 99.57 per cent. Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam had announced Class 10 examination results.
Meanwhile, last year in 2021, a total number of 2,49,812 students appeared for the examination out of which 38,430 candidates were from science stream, 1,91,855 were from arts stream, 18,443 were from the commerce stream and 1,081 students were from the vocational course. In 2020, the overall passing percentage record was 78.28 per cent where the commerce stream scored the highest pass percentage with 88.18 per cent, science was at 88.06 per cent and the arts stream had the least pass percentage of 78.28 per cent.
