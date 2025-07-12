AI 171 plane crash: Air India's FIRST reaction after AAIB initial report, says ‘continue to fully cooperate’

Air India plane crash report: Air India on Saturday commented soon after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the deadly AI171 plane crash, saying it continues to ‘fully cooperate’ with the agency as it carries out its probe.

In a post on X, Air India in the early hours of Saturday said it was ‘committed’ to help the families of the victims.

“Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time,” it said.

Air India acknowledged the “receipt of the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) today, 12 July 2025,” it said.

The AAIB report on Air India plane crash reveals a harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within the 90 seconds after takeoff, where one of the pilots notices that the fuel had been cut off to both engines unexpectedly.

Air India in its statement said it is cooperating with AAIB during the course of its investigation.

“Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses.”

However, the airline declined to comment further and provide “specific details” given the active nature of the AAIB probe.

Air India plane crash: AAIB's report The 15-page AAIB report on Air India plane crash reveals a bone-chilling account of what happened during the 90 seconds after takeoff, with both engines of the aircraft shut down unexpectedly during the initial climb.

A dramatic conversation between the slain pilots was also revealed, with one of them noticing that the fuel had been cut off. The other pilot says he did not initiate such action.

"Why did you cut off?" to which the response was, "I did not."

Flight data recovered from the aircraft's Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) revealed that the fuel cutoff switches for both engines were inadvertently moved from RUN to CUTOFF, one after another within a 1-second interval, at an altitude just moments after liftoff.

This uncommanded shutdown triggered the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), and the aircraft began losing altitude almost immediately, unable to sustain powered flight.

According to the AAIB, the pilots re-engaged the fuel switches in an attempt to relight both engines. Engine 1 showed signs of recovering thrust, but Engine 2 failed to stabilise.

The final distress call -- a "MAYDAY" -- was transmitted at 08:09 UTC, just seconds before the aircraft crashed into residential buildings outside the airport perimeter.