The Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha on Thursday said Air India and subsidiaries Air India Express and Alliance Air suffered a total loss of ₹17,032 crore from April 2020 to December 2021. Air India which was once a national carrier and government-owned, has been privatized earlier this year with Tata Sons once again becoming the owner.

The minister stated that the highest loss incurred by Air India was ₹9,373 crore in 2020-21 and was at ₹6,927 crore in 2021-22 (up to December 2021).

However, the subsidiary Air India Express which is also now part of Tata Group, recorded a profit of ₹184 crore in 2020-21 but logged a loss of ₹161 crore so far in the third quarter of FY22.

Further, the minister pointed out that Alliance Air's loss stood at ₹440 crore in 2020-21 and at ₹315 crore in 2021-22 (till December 2021).

Further, the minister pointed out that Alliance Air's loss stood at ₹440 crore in 2020-21 and at ₹315 crore in 2021-22 (till December 2021).

Tata Sons in October 2021 became the successful bidder with ₹18,000 crore for acquiring 100% equity shareholding of the Government of India in Air India along with equity shareholding of Air India in AIXL and AISATS. The acquisition was completed earlier this year.

