There are currently 45,000 high in-demand careers, with data scientists and Machine Learning (ML) engineers being among the top roles, a new report has revealed. The report by by tech staffing company TeamLease Digital highlights the growing demand for AI professionals who are skilled in scripting languages and capable of developing scalable machine learning models.

Data and ML engineers in India, according to the report, have the potential to earn up to ₹14 lakh per annum, while data architects can earn up to ₹12 lakh. Additionally, candidates with over eight years of experience in these fields can earn even higher salaries ranging between ₹25 lakh and 45 lakh per annum.

The report notes that 37% of organizations are investing in AI learning initiatives to equip their employees with relevant tools to build an AI-ready workforce. It also reveals that 30% of the organizations believe that AI learning initiatives are necessary to unlock the ‘hidden talents in the workforce’.

As many as 56% of the companies surveyed said they were taking necessary steps to bridge the AI demand-supply gap.

These findings highlight the increasing emphasis on AI skills and the growing demand for AI professionals in the Indian job market. Job seekers and workers must upskill in AI and invest in their career growth to remain competitive.

Artificial intelligence has been a hot topic in the news for years, but the launch of ChatGPT in November of last year has brought even greater attention to the immense possibilities and challenges that this technology presents.

Within just two months of its launch, the viral chatbot reached a remarkable milestone of 100 million active users. In comparison, it took Tik Tok almost nine months and Instagram two years to attain the same number of active users.