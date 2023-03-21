AI boom in India offers 45,000 job openings with salary upto 45 lakh2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:47 AM IST
There are over 45,000 AI-related job openings in India, with employers willing to pay up to ₹45 lakh per annum.
There are currently 45,000 high in-demand careers, with data scientists and Machine Learning (ML) engineers being among the top roles, a new report has revealed. The report by by tech staffing company TeamLease Digital highlights the growing demand for AI professionals who are skilled in scripting languages and capable of developing scalable machine learning models.
