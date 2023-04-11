The hopes & fears of India Inc.’s workforce

The hopes & fears of India Inc.’s workforce1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:08 AM IST
A report by Mint+Shine.com found that generative AI models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, are being used by job seekers to reduce workload. Meanwhile, 51% of Indian employers are automating recruitment and hiring processes, and the talent market is growing for salespeople, cloud computing, coding, data science and marketing skills. Start-ups are attracting talent, too, with 61% of respondents saying they prefer to work for a fast-growing and innovative company. The report also found that 58% of organisations prefer employees to work in the office, while 38% allow for a hybrid model of remote and office-based work.
Mumbai/New Delhi: The debate around technology vaporizing jobs is an old one—centuries old. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, a clergyman named William Lee wanted to mechanize the production of stockings in the 16th century. But Queen Elizabeth I apparently denied a patent on his machine. She was concerned over stocking knitters losing jobs.