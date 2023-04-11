The hopes & fears of India Inc.’s workforce

Here’s another irony. Despite the recent retrenchments, startups continue to attract talent. According to the study, working for a startup has become increasingly popular—people like being part of a company that is fast-growing and innovative. “61% agree that they would prefer to work in a startup and are actively looking for opportunities in this space. This reflects the changing attitudes of the workforce, where the traditional idea of job security and stability is no longer the only consideration," the study stated.