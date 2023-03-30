AI completes roll out of Esop1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 08:12 PM IST
The company had launched the employee share benefit scheme in early this year in January 2023 for the permanent staff of Air India and Air India Express.
NEW DELHI : The Tata Group has completed the roll out of the employee share benefit scheme for Air India, by allocating 98 crore shares to the airline’s permanent employees. These shares represent about 3% of the airline’s equity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×