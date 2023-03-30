AI completes roll out of Esop

The company had launched the employee share benefit scheme in early this year in January 2023 for the permanent staff of Air India and Air India Express. At the time of its privatization, the airline had about 12,085 employees, of whom 8,084 were permanent employees. Air India is the third company from the Tata Group umbrella to offer stock option plan to the employees after Tata Motors and Tata Digital. Unlike the other two, Air India’s Esop scheme was decided as part of the divestment of the national carrier.

