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AI engineer stabs girlfriend to death at Gurugram PG days after moving in together, kills self

The incident came to light after woman's family approached the Sector-56 police station on Saturday when they were unable to contact her.

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Updated13 Jul 2026, 09:17 AM IST
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AI engineer stabs girlfriend to death at Gurugram PG, kills self, his 'body severed into two pieces'
AI engineer stabs girlfriend to death at Gurugram PG, kills self, his 'body severed into two pieces'(Pexels)
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An AI engineer allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death at his PG accommodation in Gurugram before dying by jumping in front of a train, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Shreshth Malik (25), a resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, and his girlfriend Ishara Ayubi (25), from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, according to news agency PTI.

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Both reportedly worked for the same private company in Gurugram. Malik lived in a PG accommodation in Sector 55.

The incident came to light after Ayubi's family approached the Sector-56 police station on Saturday when they were unable to contact her.

Acting on the complaint, police traced her mobile phone location to Malik's PG in Sector 55. After questioning neighbours, who said they were unaware of any incident, police had the room opened.

What did police find?

Inside the room, police found Ayubi's body lying in a pool of blood, with blood splattered everywhere, PTI reported.

Preliminary investigation indicated that she had been stabbed to death. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team examined the scene and collected evidence.

During the investigation, police learned that a man's body had already been recovered from the railway tracks near Garhi railway station by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

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His body had been severed into two pieces after being hit by a train.

The deceased was identified as Malik through the mobile phone recovered from him, linking the two cases, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ayubi had started living with Malik in the PG accommodation three days before the incident.

"We are investigating every aspect of the case. The nature of the relationship between the two individuals and the reasons behind the incident would only be revealed once the investigation is complete.

"The police are also examining their mobile phones, call details, chats and other technical evidence. An FIR of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway," Sector-56 SHO Inspector Manoj Kumar said.

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