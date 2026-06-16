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Air India Express flight with 180 passengers from Kannur to Jeddah turns back due to technical issue

The aircraft with over 180 passengers took off at 7.40 am from Kannur airport, but around two hours into the flight, the pilots found a technical issue and decided to return

Livemint
Published16 Jun 2026, 11:11 AM IST
AI Express flight from Kannur to Jeddah turns back.
AI Express flight from Kannur to Jeddah turns back. (REUTERS/ File)
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An Air India Express flight bound to Jeddah from Kannur returned within two hours of the flight on Tuesday due to a technical issue.

The aircraft with over 180 passengers took off at 7.40 am from Kannur airport, but around two hours into the flight, the pilots found a technical issue and decided to return. The flight landed safely in Kannur.

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