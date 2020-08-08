AI Express initiated steep salary cuts for pilots, staff, days before crash

NEW DELHI : Air India Express, the no-frill subsidiary of national carrier Air India Limited, had on Wednesday announced a hefty salary cut for its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff, just two days before its flight from Dubai skidded off the runway at Kozhikode airport, killing 17 including the pilot and the co-pilot.

The airline on 5 August informed its staff through a circular about the compulsory salary and allowance cut as the airline's revenues up to July declined by as much as 88% year-on-year. The airline had been forced to increase its working capital borrowing to meet payment commitments to banks, vendors, and lessors, the company told it's staff through the circular

According to the document, allowances for senior pilots and commanders stand reduced by 40%. These include flying allowance, special pay, domestic layover allowance, quick return allowance, among others. Gross remuneration for commanders, who fall under special contract, has been halved, while gross remuneration of trainee captains will be 40% lower.

Fixed flying and ad-hoc allowances of first officers, co-pilots and trainee co-pilots are down by 40%, while their domestic layover allowances have been slashed by 40%.

For trainee pilots, monthly stipend has been reduced by 10%, while hourly remuneration rates for ground instructors have been cut by 40%.

Various allowances for cabin crew like lead crew allowance, base manager allowance, have been reduced by 20%.

"The airline has taken and continues to take various measures to cut the costs and fixed charges on the meagre earnings through renegotiation of contract terms with all key vendors," said the circular sent by the airline's chief of human resources T Vijay Krishnan.

A copy of the circular has been reviewed by Mint.

Air India Express's parent Air India Limited had during July initiated a pay cut for its employees, which involves trimming down allowances of its staff, including pilots, by 20%-50%.

Pilots, whose allowance component in their salaries exceeds basic pay, are the worst affected by the airline's decision effective 1 April 2020, Air India pilots had told Mint.

"The structure of the salary cuts is similar at both Air India and AI Express. Pilots are ending up with a higher cut than management as an allowance component our salaries are higher than the fixed components," said an Air India Express pilot, who requested anonymity.

"It is unfair that pilots, who had risked their lives by carrying out repatriation flights and other flights during covid-19 pandemic, will have to take a steep salary cut while the same for the management is much lower," the pilot added.

The national carrier has about 1700 pilots in its ranks and several unions representing pilots. AI Express has over 350 pilots in its ranks.

Indian airlines are staring at a revenue loss of ₹1.3 trillion between fiscal 2020 and 2022 because of the covid-19 pandemic, which has severely hit demand, rating agency Crisil said in a report earlier in July.

