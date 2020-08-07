AI Express repatriation flight crashes at Kozhikode airport; captain dead

New Delhi: An Air India Express plane with at least 190 passengers from Dubai slipped off the runway on a rainy Friday evening at Kerala's Kozhikode airport killing the captain of the flight, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The total number of casualties couldn't be immediately ascertained but unconfirmed reports state that the plane crash, which split the aircraft into two, had at least four casualties.

The repatriation flight operated by Air India Express, flight number IXI344, was being operated by Captain Deepak Vasanth Sathe and first officer Akhilesh Kumar. The airline, a no-frill subsidiary of national carrier Air India Limited, was carrying four other cabin crew members which included Shilpa Katare, Akshay Pal Singh, Lalit Kumar and Abhik Biswas, according to the declaration document by the airline, before the flight.

According to one of the people mentioned above, the Boeing 737 aircraft performed a 'go around' the airport twice before it attempted to land at the airport which resulted in the lane skidding off the runway.

A go-around is an aborted landing of an aircraft that is on final approach. A go-around can either be initiated by the pilot flying or requested by air traffic control for various reasons, like unstabilized approach, bad weather, obstruction on the runway.

"The first officer of the flight is in a critical state after the crash," the person said.

The Kozhikode airport is a tabletop airport, which is difficult to navigate during heavy rains and adverse weather conditions.

A table top airport is one where the runway is on the top of a plateau or hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep elevation, which drops into a gorge.

Early images coming from the site of the accident showed that the aircraft broke in two pieces with debris strewn over the runway and beyond.

"All such crashes typically have a number of contributory factors, which unfortunately if they align, causes a crash. The weather could be a major factor leading to the accident. However, it is too early to come to a conclusion on the cause of the crash," said the second person.

"The Kozhikode airport has a table top runway which is difficult to operate under adverse weather conditions.

"Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire (was) reported at the time of landing," ministry of civil aviation said in a statement.

"There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and four cabin Crew on board the aircraft. As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care," it added.

Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had in July last year raised significant safety concerns regarding Airports Authority of India (AAI) operated Kozhikode airport.

According to the regulator, the runway could be dangerous for landings during the heavy rains due to excessive rubber depotis, cracks, and water stagnation.

A DGCA spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

Air India Express spokespersons and spokesperson of Airport Authority of India, which operates the Kozhikode airport, didn't provide comments despite repeated attempts.

The Kozhikode incident is similar to another Air India Express flight crash at Mangalore in May 2010. Incidentally,Air India Express Flight 812 from Dubai to Mangalore, India, crashed on landing at Mangalore during May, 2010. The flight was also being operated on a Boeing 737 aircraft and the accident happened when the aircraft skid off the runway at Mangalore, which similarly is a table top airport.

