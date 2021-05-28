The cabin crew members saw the carcass in the eighth row, which is in the business class area of the plane, and informed the pilots, the sources said
The pilot then informed the air traffic controller (ATC) about the carcass and the plane was turned back, they stated
An cflight to Newark in the US had to return to the Delhi airport on the morning of May 27 as cabin crew saw a bat's carcass inside the business class area of the plane just half an hour after take off, sources said on Friday.
The plane had departed from the Delhi airport at 2.20 am on Thursday and no one noticed the bat's carcass before the take off, they mentioned.