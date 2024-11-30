In celebration of the transformative impact of AI-driven solutions on society, Mint hosted the inauguralAll About AI Tech4Good Awards, sponsored by Salesforce, at the renowned Jio World Centre in Mumbai. This event, held on the evening of November 27th, wasn’t just about recognising cutting-edge technology—it was a powerful reminder of how AI can tackle pressing global challenges, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change.

With innovation and social good at the heart of the night, the awards honoured trailblazing organisations, startups, and individuals whose work is shaping a world where technology doesn’t just advance, but it benefits humanity. From breakthroughs in healthcare to climate action and empowering marginalised communities, the winners exemplified how AI can be a force for hope, progress, and societal transformation.

“India stands at the forefront of the global AI revolution, uniquely positioned to harness its transformative potential,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson of Salesforce India. “With an exceptional talent pool, a wealth of complex challenges, and a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the nation is primed to lead in driving AI-powered economic growth and meaningful social change.”

India: The Pulse of AI-Driven Social Change India, with its rapidly growing tech ecosystem, is uniquely positioned at the intersection of innovation and purpose. As a global leader in technology, the country is using AI to address complex social issues, benefiting both urban and rural populations alike. The Tech4Good Awards showcased the power of Indian talent and ingenuity, highlighting AI-driven solutions that tackle some of the world’s most critical challenges.

Salesforce: Championing Purpose-Driven Innovation

Salesforce, the driving force behind theTech4Good Awards, is committed to showcasing how technology can make the world a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable place. Becky Ferguson, CEO of the Salesforce Foundation, emphasized this vision during the event. "When innovation meets purpose, the results can be transformative," she said. "TheTech4Good Awards are a testament to the power of AI to drive positive societal change."

Arundhati Bhattacharya further echoed these sentiments in her opening remarks, reinforcing that the awards were a celebration of AI’s potential to reshape industries and communities for the better.

Event Highlights: Innovation with Purpose Keynote by Harsh Mariwala: Purposeful Innovation The evening began with a keynote from Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman of Marico, whose work with the Marico Innovation Foundation exemplifies the power of mentorship and scalable solutions. His speech encouraged the audience to embrace innovation that not only fuels progress but also creates lasting value for communities.

Harsh Mariwala, Founder & Chairman, Marico delivers the Chief Guest address

Fireside Chat: Exploring AI’s Societal Impact One of the most thought-provoking moments of the night was a dynamic fireside chat between Dr. Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist at Reliance Jio, and Arundhati Bhattacharya. The discussion, which touched on AI’s ability to revolutionise sectors like healthcare, education, and sustainability, also emphasised the importance of ethical AI development. Moderated expertly, the conversation underscored the balance between technology and human-centred values.

Panel Discussion: Responsible AI for a Better Future The panel discussion, titled ‘Responsible AI: Keeping Humans in the Loop’, brought together leaders such as Pratap Raju, Founder at Climate Collective, Sathya Prathipati, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, Becky Ferguson SVP - Philanthropy at Salesforce, and Akhil Agrawal, Head - Impact at Educate Girls. Moderated by Leslie D’Monte, Senior Associate Editor at Mint, the panel focused on ensuring that as AI progresses, it remains grounded in human-centric values, promoting empowerment rather than displacement.

Leslie D'Monte, Senior Associate Editor at Mint moderated the panel discussion with Pratap Raju, Founder at Climate Collective, Sathya Prathipati, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co, Becky Ferguson, SVP - Philanthropy at Salesforce and Akhil Agrawal, Head - Impact at Educate Girls.

Celebrating the Changemakers: Impact Stories The awards spotlighted six key categories, each celebrating transformative AI-driven initiatives:

Agriculture and Food Security

Gold: Aquaconnect | Silver: Fyllo

Sustainable Environment

Gold: Taypro | Silver: Ugam Gramin Vikas Sanstha

Health and Sanitation

Gold: AIIMS | Silver: Wadhwani Institute for AI

Arts and Culture

Gold: Apicon Solutions | Silver: JK77

Social Equity and Inclusion

Gold: Sarvm AI | Silver: Ridan AI Foundation

Education and Livelihoods

Gold: Embibe | Silver: SpeakX

Surprise entry: Students won a Silver in the Best use of AI in Arts & Culture category

These winners represent the true spirit of AI for social good—innovative solutions designed to address real-world problems. From empowering farmers to improving access to education, each project demonstrated the resilience, creativity, and determination that can come from leveraging technology for human advancement.

Why It Matters: Purpose-Driven Innovation for Social Good The Tech4Good Awards set a powerful example of how AI can be harnessed to address critical social and environmental issues. This event underscored the importance of aligning technological advancements with a purpose that benefits both people and the planet.

Building a Network for Change The night concluded with a vibrant networking dinner, where innovators, technologists, and policymakers connected, shared ideas, and laid the groundwork for future collaborations. This exchange of ideas is set to catalyze new initiatives and partnerships, strengthening the commitment to using AI as a tool for long-term societal impact.

The All About AI Tech4Good Awards 2024 marked the start of a broader movement—one where purpose-driven innovation takes centre stage. As we look toward the future, these awards serve as a reminder of the profound possibilities that arise when cutting-edge technology is guided by human values.