Attending AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi as a delegate? Check where to park & which gate to use for entry

As the AI Impact Summit 2026 begins at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 16, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has requested the delegates to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access.

This 5-day summit will continue till February 20 and will see the participation of Heads of State, Heads of Government, Ministers, foreign delegates, and representatives of international organisations.

In a social media post, the I&B Ministry said, “Traffic Advisory for 16th February! Delegates attending #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are advised to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access.”

“Please plan your arrival as per the updated entry protocols and cooperate with security personnel for smooth conduct of the event,” the post read.

Use public transport Registered delegates are strongly advised to use public transport, especially the Delhi metro, to reach the venue. Pragati Maidan metro station will be the most convenient station for delegates, who can enter the venue from Gate 10.

Prefer cabs Due to limited parking space availability, the Delhi Police has advised that the delegates prefer cabs over their own vehicles.

However, for those opting to travel by private vehicles, limited parking has been designated at the Delhi Zoo, Purana Qila Parking, and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium. Shuttle services will ply to and from the summit venues from these parking spots to Bharat Mandapam Gate 4.

Gate 4 will remain operational for entry between 7.30 AM and 2:00 PM only. Post 2:00 PM, access through Gate 4 will be regulated/restricted as per security protocol.

Delegates are advised to use the golf carts provided within the Bharat Mandapam complex to reach their respective venues.

Bharat Mandapam Gate 7 The I&B Ministry said that the entry from Bharat Mandapam Gate 7 will be operational only after 2:00 PM.

Before 2 PM, delegates are allowed to alight in front of Gate 7 and proceed via the Business Plaza to enter the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.

Access through other designated gates shall remain subject to security clearance and movement restrictions as per protocol.

For Sushma Swaraj Bhawan Registered delegates who will be joining the events at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan have also been advised to use public transport, metro services, or cabs to reach the venue, due to limited parking space.