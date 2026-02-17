AI Impact Summit 2026: Ministry shares timings, general advisory, shuttle services for Day 2 — Check details here

India AI Impact Summit 2026: The Ministry of Electronics & IT on 17 February has shared timings, general advisory, shuttle services, parking availability for delegates attending Day 2 of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, in an official press release.
The following timings shall be applicable across the Summit venues on 17 February 2026.
For delegates attending sessions at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, the ministry noted, “Registered delegates are strongly advised to use public transport, metro services, or cabs to reach the venue, due to limited parking space availability”.
Limited parking facility shall be available at the following parking locations
Shuttles will ply from these locations (parking facilities) to Bharat Mandapam Gate No. 04. “Delegates are advised to use designated golf carts provided within the Bharat Mandapam complex to reach their respective venues,” it added.
More than 700 sessions are planned across the summit’s duration (five days), spanning themes such as AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection, sovereign AI capabilities and the future of work.
The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.
