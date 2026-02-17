AI Impact Summit 2026: Ministry shares timings, general advisory, shuttle services for Day 2 — Check details here

India AI Impact Summit 2026: The Ministry of Electronics & IT on 17 February has shared timings, general advisory, shuttle services, parking availability for delegates attending Day 2 of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, in an official press release.

Here's a look at the latest updates: Timings The following timings shall be applicable across the Summit venues on 17 February 2026.

Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre: 9.30 am to 6 pm

Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena: 9.30 am to 6 pm

Sushma Swaraj Bhawan: 9.30 am to 6 pm

Delegates ‘strongly’ advised to use public transport For delegates attending sessions at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, the ministry noted, “Registered delegates are strongly advised to use public transport, metro services, or cabs to reach the venue, due to limited parking space availability”.

Bharat Mandapam gate timings as follows: Gate No. 4: Operational for entry 8 am onwards; drop offs by cars/cabs.

Gate No. 7: Operational for entry 8 am onwards; drop offs by cars/cabs.

Gate No. 10: Operational for entry for delegates arriving by Metro.

Access through other designated gates shall remain subject to security clearance and movement restrictions as per protocol.

Bharat Mandapam parking for private vehicles Limited parking facility shall be available at the following parking locations

Purana Qila Parking - 1.6 km

Zoo Parking Space - 3 km

JLN Stadium Parking 4.8 km Bharat Mandapam shuttle services available Shuttles will ply from these locations (parking facilities) to Bharat Mandapam Gate No. 04. “Delegates are advised to use designated golf carts provided within the Bharat Mandapam complex to reach their respective venues,” it added.

Sushma Swaraj Bhawan: Public transport advisory, parking, gate details Registered delegates are strongly advised to use public transport, metro services, or cabs to reach the venue, due to limited parking space availability.

Entry shall be from Gate No. 2 of Sushma Swaraj Bhawan for pedestrians, metro users, drop off, and self-drive vehicles.

All registered delegates, including invitees, speakers, attendees, and other stakeholders are requested to take note of this revised access protocol and plan their arrival accordingly.

“All concerned are advised to cooperate fully with security and traffic personnel and to strictly adhere to the instructions issued on-site to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the event,” it added.

Delhi AI Impact Summit 2026: Brief Agenda for Day 2 Release of Knowledge Compendiums (Casebook on AI Health, AI in Energy, AI & Gender Empowerment, AI in Education, AI & Agriculture, AI in Disabilities) — at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

Seminar on Applied AI — at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge — at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi

Keynotes / Panel Discussions / Roundtables — at Bharat Mandapam, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, and Ambedkar Bhawan, New Delhi.

Where to watch the AI Impact Summit LIVE? More than 700 sessions are planned across the summit’s duration (five days), spanning themes such as AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection, sovereign AI capabilities and the future of work.