AI Impact Summit 2026: Traffic restrictions in Janpath, Mathura Road & other key areas | Check full advisory

The AI Impact Summit is set to start at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday, February 16 and will continue till February 20. The five-day summit will see the participation of Heads of State, Heads of Government, Ministers, foreign delegates, and representatives of international organisations.

“In the interest of public safety, elaborate traffic restrictions will be implemented, especially in the New Delhi district and nearby areas, to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public convenience,” a senior police officer said.

Traffic movement will remain restricted on several key stretches, including: Mathura Road

Subramania Bharti Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Tees January Marg

Akbar Road

Teen Murti Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Sardar Patel Marg

Janpath

Firoze Shah Road

Shanti Path

Satya Marg

Safdarjung Road

Kartavya Path, and adjoining roads. The advisory also said Bhairon Marg and Mathura Road will be restricted areas, and vehicles will not be allowed during route movement.

Traffic movement to the Indira Gandhi International Airport will be facilitated via NH-48, Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, UER-I, and Sector-22 Dwarka Tunnel, depending on the terminal.

Traffic Advisory by Delhi Traffic Police

For those travelling to New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, the traffic police has listed multiple suggested routes via Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Raj Ghat, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, and Vande Mataram Marg, among others.

Commuters have been asked to follow traffic advisories and plan their travel, especially during peak hours.

According to the travel advisory, movement of the general public will be facilitated through designated alternate routes and corridors. Vehicles not bound for Delhi will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternate routes, the police said.

CBSE board exams to begin from Feb 17 The CBSE board examinations are also scheduled to begin from February 17, coinciding with the AI Impact Summit. The Board Examinations for classes 10 and 12 will see more than 46 lakh students appearing from India and 26 countries abroad.

Delhi Traffic Police said it has worked jointly with officials from the Education Department to ensure smooth traffic management and to minimise inconvenience to students and the public.

"As the examination starts at 10.30 am, hence, all the students have been directed to reach their examination centre on or before 10 am," Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Examination Controller, said.

As part of the arrangements, all field staff of the Delhi Police have been sensitised and instructed to assist students travelling to examination centres.

How to reach AI Impact Summit? The AI Impact Summit will start at 9:30 AM and continue until 6:00 PM each day.

Registered delegates are strongly advised to use public transport, especially the Delhi metro, to reach the venue. Pragati Maidan metro station will be the most convenient station for delegates, who can enter the venue from Gate 10.

Due to limited parking space availability, the Delhi Police has advised that the delegates prefer cabs over their own vehicles.

However, for those opting to travel by private vehicles, limited parking has been designated at the Delhi Zoo, National Stadium, and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium. Shuttle services will ply to and from the summit venues from these parking spots to Bharat Mandapam Gate 4.