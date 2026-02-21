AI Summit 2026: Reliance brings AI avatars of Lord Krishna, Arjuna; visitors can ask questions | Video

At a pavilion set up during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, advanced hologram technology combined with artificial intelligence has brought digital versions of ‘Lord Krishna’ and warrior ‘Arjuna’ from the Mahabharata to life. The immersive installation is part of the ‘Jio Intelligence’ pavilion by Reliance Industries, where visitors are introduced to AI-powered storytelling based on the epic.

'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh' The pavilion also presents a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the AI-generated series “Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh”, which was launched a few months ago. The show is entirely created using artificial intelligence and is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

At the centre of the display is a cove-like installation where AI-generated visuals from the series are projected, offering a reimagined digital retelling of the epic narrative.

On either side of the cove are two transparent cylindrical capsules, each projecting AI-generated images of ‘Lord Krishna’ and ‘Arjuna’ as depicted in the series.

Interactive consoles placed next to the capsules allow visitors to “ask a question”, after which the digital characters respond verbally. Visitors can choose from prompts such as — ‘What is Dharma?’, ‘Who is the biggest enemy inside of us?’, ‘When life feels unjust what should we do?’ and ‘What is the biggest trap for humans?’.

Visual portrayal of the epic characters The AI depiction of Lord Krishna presents him holding his flute, with his characteristic dusky complexion featuring a subtle blue tone. Arjuna’s digital portrayal is more restrained, featuring a dhoti paired with a silver-toned tunic. He is shown holding his iconic bow, while his long royal hair frames a composed and dignified expression.

According to a senior official from the Reliance group, the pavilion has drawn visitors across age groups over the past few days.

“Through technology, our endeavour is to make old epics meet newer generations. So, we have used AI to recreate, reimagine our epic Mahabharat. The entire show has been created using AI. It’s already on our platform JioHotstar, about 17 episodes now,” the official told PTI.

A dedicated display wall at the pavilion also explains the creative process behind the AI-generated characters.

“Our team has worked passionately on this project,” the Reliance group official said.