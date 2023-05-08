The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued a notice to the Indian Government and others over a plea seeking directions to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and all airlines to frame mandatory Statement of Purpose and zero tolerance rules to deal with unruly passengers and onboard sufferers.

The plea was filed by a 72 year old woman who was urinated upon by an inebriated Shankar Mishra, in the New York-Delhi Air India flight on 26 November 2022.

The apex court has posted the hearing on the case till July 2023.

The Supreme Court also sought the assistance of solicitor general in the matter. The top court agreed to the plea of woman seeking directions to DGCA, airlines to frame SOP to deal with such incidents.

The 72-year old woman has earlier written to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrashekaharan to share her "appalling" experience and alleged that little action was taken by the airline.

"During the course of the flight, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off, I was getting ready to sleep, and another passenger walked to my seat completely inebriated. He unzipped his pants, relieved himself, and continued to expose me to his private parts. The passenger sitting next to me asked him to return to his seat. He did not respond immediately, but after a few moments, he left the area," the woman had said in the letter.

Further, Shankar Mishra, who was the vice-president of Wells Fargo's India chapter was fired from his job.

After this shocking incident that came into limelight in January, 2023, several incidents have been reported of unruly or drunk passengers urinating on fellows onboard. In January this year there were four reported incidents involving drunk Indian men.

In the latest report, an Indian man has urinated on a fellow passenger mid-air on a New York-New Delhi American Airlines flight.

The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged "unruly" passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.