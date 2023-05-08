SC issues notice to govt on ‘zero tolerance rules’ for unruly airline passengers1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 03:15 PM IST
The plea was filed by a 72 year old woman who was urinated upon by an inebriated Shankar Mishra, in the New York-Delhi Air India flight on 26 November 2022.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued a notice to the Indian Government and others over a plea seeking directions to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and all airlines to frame mandatory Statement of Purpose and zero tolerance rules to deal with unruly passengers and onboard sufferers.
