SC issues notice to govt on ‘zero tolerance rules’ for unruly airline passengers

"During the course of the flight, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off, I was getting ready to sleep, and another passenger walked to my seat completely inebriated. He unzipped his pants, relieved himself, and continued to expose me to his private parts. The passenger sitting next to me asked him to return to his seat. He did not respond immediately, but after a few moments, he left the area," the woman had said in the letter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}