‘AI regulations will ideally be light touch, though harm is concerning’
Speaking at CII’s Global Economic Policy Forum, S. Krishnan, secretary, Meity, said that despite recognizing key challenges to be resolved in the evolution of AI in India, the Centre sees AI as a sector where 'the positives outweigh the negatives’
New Delhi: India, in trying to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), will take a light-touch approach to enable innovation, emulating the way the domestic information technology (IT) services industry was allowed to flourish in the 1990s, said S. Krishnan, secretary, ministry of electronics and IT (Meity) on Thursday.