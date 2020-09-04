AI related job searches in India increase by 106% since June 2019, 20% since Mar

People are searching for more artificial intelligence (AI) related jobs in India. AI related job searches on job portal Indeed.com have increased by 106% between June 2019 and June 2020 and by 20% from March to July, the company reported.

Python, TensorFlow and Natural Language Processing (NLP) were among the top in-demand AI related skills.

After the covid-19 outbreak and the disruption of business reported in various sectors, companies are scrambling for AI-led technologies to reduce dependence on manual processes, achieve operational efficiency and improve customer experience.

According to a recent EY survey, published in September, 60% of the business leaders in India believe that AI will disrupt their businesses within three years.

Spending on AI is expected to grow from $1,176.6 million in 2019 to $11,781.9 million by 2025, according to a ResearchAndMarkets report published in January.

“In light of our new reality in a post-pandemic world, the need of the hour is two-fold—to reinvent existing tech to adapt to the new norms of social distancing and reimagined physical boundaries, and to drive innovation in the creation of tech solutions that are required in the new normal," Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India, and Site Director at Indeed India said in a statement.

Machavarapu points out that even as businesses work towards regaining momentum in the global economy, it is imperative to ensure that the existing workforce is ready to meet emerging demands of AI-powered solutions on their skills.

With shortage of people with AI skills, several companies are assisting their existing workforce to acquire skills in emerging technologies. Tech Mahindra has recently launched a UaaS or upskilling-as-a-service platform for organizations to impart new skills in 5G, internet of things, or IoT, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

The platform will use AI to provide personalized, interactive, on-demand and contextual training to employees.

