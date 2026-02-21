AI Summit: Galgotias University's booth was bigger than that of four IITs — how much did the scandal-hit varsity pay?

After robodog fiasco, Galgotias University's grand pavilion size at AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi attracted significant attention online. Concerns were raised on space allocation criteria followed at Bharat Mandapam. With India's premier engineering and research institutions — Institutes of Technology (IITs) — able to secure just one-fourth of the space allotted to Galgotias University.

This Noida-based private institution surrounded in controversy since robodog scandal, was allotted a whopping 155-square-metre booth in Hall 6, Indian Express reported. Meanwhile, a research institution and four IITs combined received 130 square metres of space, as per the floor plan obtained by the news outlet from the expo organisers.

Even though, this event aimed to showcase India’s tech achievements at the global stage, but India's esteemed institutions, known for high-quality education, research and for producing top-tier engineering talent, were supposedly hidden gems in terms of kiosk size.

The space allocation breakup is provided below:

IIT Bombay – 35 sqm

IIT Madras – 35 sqm

IIT Kharagpur – 24 sqm

IIT Gandhinagar – 18 sqm

Airawat Research Foundation at IIT Kanpur – 18 sqm

Galgotias University – 155 sqm How much did the scandal-hit varsity pay? According to an event organiser, kiosk space allocation was done on a demand basis, Indian Express reported. The exhibition space at Bharat Mandapam was leased out on a first-come, first-served basis. Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), was tasked with the responsibility of space allocation.

Also Read | Galgotias University AI Summit row reaches UP Assembly, SP MLAs seek probe

Since, no formal vetting system was followed, discrepancies in pavilion size emerged in terms of institution's contribution to India’s AI ecosystem. Positioned as a platform to showcase India’s innovation and for on-ground experience, the expo drew backlash for failing to recognise the importance of more deserving institutions in terms of kiosk size.

Also Read | Harsh Goenka takes swipe at Galgotias University amid AI Summit row

With a fixed rate of ₹9,000 per square metre for academic institutions, payment varied based on the allocated space. Galgotias paid approximately ₹14 lakh (excluding taxes and electricity connection charges) to the government, Indian Express reported.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “IITs may have thought that their degree and research is enough, but the Galgotia people understood 'first-come-first-served' as 'come first, take all possession'. IIT had 130 sqm research, so Galgotia had a swag of 155 sqm! It is called - knowledge will decrease, but the shop should be big.”

Another user remarked, “Whoever gave them access to this stage needs accountability too, you don’t put sloppy organizers in a global event and then act like nothing happened.”

A third user said, “They paid more I'd assume? Booth size is always decided by financial contribution!”

What was robodog scandal? Galgotias University faced backlash after its representative falsely claimed that robotic dog, manufactured by China's Unitree Robotics, was an in-house invention developed by its Centre of Excellence. A commercial product of Unitree Go2, this China-made robotic dog showcase created an episode of national embarrassment and awkwardness t the global event.