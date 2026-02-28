AI Summit protest case: IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib granted bail

The Duty Magistrate granted India Youth Congress' (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib bail in connection with the “shirtless protest” carried out at the AI Impact Summit by the party. Certain bail conditions were also imposed by the Duty Magistrate when granting bail, his advocate said.

Advocate Sulaiman Mohammad Khan told news agency ANI, “The Duty Magistrate was pleased enough to grant bail to Uday Bhanu Chib and has explained in the bail order we have just read that the Police Crime Branch has not been able to explain the reasons for seeking extension of PC remand to Uday Bhanu Chib...”

"Certain conditions have been imposed that he has to surrender his passport and electronic gadgets before the court, and he has to produce one surety of ₹50,000 before the court...," he said.

Advocate Sulaiman Mohammad Khan said the Delhi Police Crime Branch had moved an application for the extension of the PC remand of Uday Bhanu Chib.

“They sought a seven-day extension of the PC remand, and also moved two applications for remand of one of the accused for five days and the other for two days,” the advocate added.

Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the protest at Bharat Mandapam.

Chib was arrested on Tuesday by the Delhi Police, which described him as the "main conspirator" and "mastermind" behind the February 20 protest at the summit venue.

The IYC protest Some members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the AI Impact India Summit in Delhi on February 20 by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM".

According to ANI, the IYC workers marched inside the Exhibition Hall No 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump printed on them, along with slogans such as "India-US Trade Deal", "Epstein Files" and "PM is compromised", soon resulting in a commotion.

The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent against the India-US trade deal, after which several other Youth Congress leaders were arrested in connection with the case, news agency ANI reported on February 27.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged a "conspiracy" behind the protest, the Congress backed its youth wing leaders, condemning the arrests.

Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Police Special CP Crime Branch, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, said that they have found concrete evidence that the incident was done "under a deep conspiracy."