AI Summit protest: Patiala House Court sends 4 Youth Congress workers to 5-day police custody

The Patiala House Court on Saturday dismissed the bail petitions for four detained Indian Youth Congress members, placing the individuals in police remand for a five-day period. The suspects in custody have been identified by authorities as Krishna Hari (national secretary of Youth Congress from Bihar), Kundan Yadav (IYC state secretary - Bihar), Ajay Kumar (IYC state president - Uttar Pradesh), and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana.

The Delhi Police had previously requested five days of custodial access to the four men. These individuals were allegedly involved in a shirtless demonstration during the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam, where they reportedly shouted anti-national rhetoric in the presence of global leaders and various dignitaries.

Investigators stated that the suspects' mobile phones must be recovered and analyzed. Given that the accused hail from different states, the police maintained that custodial questioning was vital.

Legal representatives for the police alleged that an attempt to obstruct law enforcement resulted in injuries to three officers.

Furthermore, the prosecution argued that they must uncover the conspiracy behind the event, determine the financial sources, and identify where the protest apparel was manufactured. Custody is also essential to track down additional suspects who escaped the scene, according to the Delhi Police.

Defending the accused, legal counsel argued that the individuals are affiliated with a legitimate political organization and were merely exercising their constitutional right to demonstrate at Bharat Mandapam. The defense maintained the protest remained non-violent, noting the absence of any video evidence suggesting physical aggression. They highlighted that the accused are educated degree-holders and active office bearers.

The defense attorney asserted that the arrests severely undermined democratic values, suggesting that if protesting justifies detention, then Members of Parliament should face similar consequences for their actions. This legal battle follows a demonstration where Indian Youth Congress members stripped to their waists at the AI Impact India Summit, displaying "Compromised PM" slogans on their bodies.

The participants removed their clothing as a specific gesture of political dissent.

In a prior statement, the Indian Youth Congress claimed the protest was directed at a "compromised Prime Minister" who they alleged had devalued national identity during the AI Summit. Security forces detained the participants shortly thereafter.