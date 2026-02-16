AI to replace actors too? At India AI Impact Summit, actor Rana Daggubati says 'quite quickly'

During the India AI Impact Summit, Rana Daggubati said that artificial intelligence might “replace all of us quite quickly” when responding to a question about its impact on cinema, ANI reported.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | AI Summit India 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi inaugurates India AI summit

The summit is being billed as the first major global AI conference hosted in the Global South, drawing leaders from 20 countries. Among those attending are Emmanuel Macron, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and Antonio Guterres.

Advertisement

Held alongside the Summit at Bharat Mandapam, the Expo acts as a nationwide showcase of artificial intelligence in practice — where policy connects with implementation, innovation scales up, and technology reaches everyday citizens.

Spanning 10 arenas across more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo brings together global tech companies, start-ups, academic institutions, research bodies, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international collaborators.

Advertisement

The event includes 13 country pavilions highlighting international partnerships with nations such as Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and various African nations.

Designed to accommodate an estimated 2.5 lakh visitors, the Expo features more than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, organised around three central themes — People, Planet, and Progress.

It also spotlights over 600 promising start-ups, many of which are developing globally scalable, real-world AI solutions already in deployment.

The event’s vast scale is further reflected in more than 500 sessions featuring upwards of 3,250 distinguished speakers and panellists.

Running through February 20, the Impact Summit and Expo underline New Delhi’s ambition to help shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and transformative, aligned with the Prime Minister’s broader vision of sovereign AI designed to serve citizens worldwide.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)