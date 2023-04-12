AI tool can now detect if people have cold from the tone of their voice; here's how2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:53 PM IST
- Researchers from the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology in Surat analysed the voice patterns of 630 people. Of the 630 people analysed, 111 of them genuinely had cold.
With the wave of Artificial Intelligence (AI) coming in, people are already at the risk of losing their jobs. Now a new researcher from India have developed an AI tool to detect if someone has a cold just by analyzing their voice tone. This could identify if an employee is taking a fake sick leave in the name of cold.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×