This is not the first time AI has been used for medical purposes. In another study, a method for finding high-affinity antibody therapeutics that is based on artificial intelligence (AI) was created by researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. The study published in Nature Communications, researchers used the approach to identify a new antibody that binds a major cancer target 17-fold tighter than an existing antibody drug. The authors say the pipeline could accelerate the discovery of novel drugs against cancer and other diseases such as COVID-19 and rheumatoid arthritis. Some research group was also able to use AI to detect Parkinson's through the breathing patterns of the patients. Currently, work is currently underway to create anxiety and depression prediction models using AI tools, a researchers said. Researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil said that preliminary findings from the model suggested the possibility of detecting the likelihood of a person developing depression based solely on their social media friends and followers. The findings are published in the journal Language Resources and Evaluation.