Trustt has introduced a new suite of banking products called Trustt GPT, which is based on Generative Pre-trained Transformer AI technology. This suite comprises three offerings - Conversational Product Inquiry, Conversational Customer Support, and Conversational Origination Workflow.

The first offering allows customers to speak to the bank's WebApp/MobileApp in their native language and style, discussing their banking needs such as loans, insurance, and savings products. The second offering provides human-like and personalized customer service, generating responses based on the bank's FAQs and customer interaction history. The third offering streamlines any origination process using Trustt GPT technology, reducing the time taken to acquire new customers.

According to Srikanth Nadhamuni, Executive Chairman of Trustt, this technology is world-changing and provides new convenience, faster banking, and access to a new class of customers from semi-urban and rural areas. Gautam Bandyopadhyay, CEO of Trustt, believes that this suite will offer a more natural and intuitive way for customers to interact with their banks, providing financial inclusion and access to banking products for underserved sections of society without requiring literacy or English knowledge.

The Trustt GPT Suite aims to provide more personalized and efficient services to customers of banks and financial institutions. Trustt is committed to growing this vertical of its offerings aligned with customer requirements and industry demands.